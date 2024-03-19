FORT MYERS, Fla. — Brayan Bello will be the the 2024 Opening Day starter for the Red Sox, Manager Alex Cora announced Tuesday.

Earlier this month, Bello signed a $55 million contract that can max out at $75 million. He’ll be Boston’s youngest Opening Day since Aaron Sele, then 24, in 1995.

Bello will turn 25 on May 17. Sele turned 25 on June 25 of the 1995 season. Roger Clemens also made an Opening Day start at 24 in 1988 and turned 25 on Aug. 4 of that season.

“I do believe he’s in a stage in his career and in the organization that he is the right one for that game,” Cora said at JetBlue Park. “We made a big commitment with him a few weeks ago. He made a big commitment with us. And it goes hand in hand. Last year he proved he belongs here. And it just feels like he’s done everything we’ve asked him to do throughout the offseason, in spring training. He keeps improving. He’ll be the guy in Game 1.”

Nick Pivetta will start Game 2 for the Red Sox.

AFTER INITIAL imaging, the fear is that Red Sox left-hander Chris Murphy has a high-grade tear in an elbow ligament, according to reports.

Murphy underwent an MRI on his pitching elbow Monday after feeling discomfort after his last outing. Alex Cora said there was “damage” on the ligament but declined to get into specifics.

Murphy will undergo more testing in the coming days as doctors look to confirm the diagnosis. Surgery is believed to be an option.

“There’s a difference in the elbow. Compared the MRI with previous ones,” Cora said. “The doctors are taking a look at it to see what’s next with him. Obviously we are concerned. I’m not saying surgery will be the option but obviously the doctors know more about this than me. The upcoming days we’ll know more.”

Murphy, a 25-year-old former sixth-round pick out of the University of San Diego, entered the spring in the mix for a bullpen spot on the Opening Day roster. With Cam Booser and Jorge Benítez having been optioned to the minors earlier this week, Murphy is one of four left-handed pitchers left in major league camp along with Brennan Bernardino, Joely Rodríguez and Lucas Luetge. Murphy is on the 40-man roster after debuting last year.

Murphy started out strong last season in a bulk relief role, posting a 1.59 ERA in 28 1/3 innings over his first nine appearances from June 7 to July 30. He then struggled in August, giving up six earned runs in two separate outings, before taking on a different role in September, pitching in shorter stints. In total, he finished the season with a 4.91 ERA in 47 2/3 innings. He held left-handed batters to a .673 OPS.

Murphy’s injury is the second serious elbow ailment a Red Sox pitcher has faced this spring. Right-hander Lucas Giolito will miss the entire season after undergoing an internal bracing procedure to repair a partially torn UCL on March 13. The Red Sox could start the year with six pitchers on the injured list with Giolito, Liam Hendriks (Tommy John recovery), Bryan Mata (hamstring strain) set to begin the year sidelined and relievers Kenley Jansen (back tightness) and Zack Kelly (oblique) battling minor ailments that may delay the starts of their season.

KENLEY JANSEN was again held out of his Grapefruit League appearance after missing an outing Monday because of lower back tightness. The hope is he will pitch Wednesday.

“He still has a tight back so we’ll shoot for tomorrow,” Cora said.

If he’s ready to go Wednesday, Jansen would pitch in a minor league game. The big league team has the day off.

“We’re running out of time,” Cora said. “He knows it. He’s frustrated. He got here early, working with the doctors. He’s very honest about it. He’s like, ‘I can grind through it but what good does it (do)?’”

Jansen didn’t make his Grapefruit League debut until last Friday because he was dealing with lat soreness that he felt soon after he reported to camp in mid-February. He allowed two homers to the first four batters. He gave up three runs on three hits, recording just two outs.

“We knew he was behind when he got here as far as like his arm,” Cora said. “ And to push him out there with this situation and grind through 15 pitches, it doesn’t make sense. So we’ll be ready for tomorrow. And if it doesn’t happen tomorrow, we’ll shift to the next day. Then from there we do the math. If he’s ready for Opening Day, he’s ready for Opening Day. If he’s not, it’s just hopefully a handful of days.”

