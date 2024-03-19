The Russell Libby Agricultural Scholarship honors the late Russell Libby, who led the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association for 17 years and dedicated his life to growing the organic food movement. The scholarships offer support to students seeking to deepen their knowledge of organic and sustainable farm systems.

Three $1,500 scholarships are awarded in the following categories:

• MOFGA Journeyperson Program participant

• Maine high school senior planning to study sustainable or organic farming (preference for colleges in the state)

• Teacher, school or education center looking to support an agricultural-related classroom project in Maine

The 2024 application deadline is Thursday, May 9. Submit your application below.

The Russell Libby Agricultural Scholar Awards are awarded by the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association. They are generously supported by Lee Auto Malls. The Portland Press Herald, Morning Sentinel and Kennebec Journal provide media sponsorship.

For additional question about Russell Libby Agricultural Scholarships, contact Anna Libby: alibby@mofga.org.

Loading…

.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: