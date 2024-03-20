Gov. Janet Mills on Wednesday proposed raising the minimum wage for farm workers, which would match the current Maine minimum wage of $14.15 per hour for all other workers.

Farm workers are exempt from Maine’s minimum wage laws, and most farm workers fall under the federal $7.25 minimum wage, which was set in 2009 by Congress.

The bill introduced Wednesday would set a new minimum for farm workers starting in September, and future cost-of-living increases would be the same for farm workers as all other workers in Maine.

Mills vetoed a similar bill in 2023 after concerns that the previous bill would cause unintended consequences in the agricultural industry. In her July, 2023 veto letter Mills wrote that the bill could affect labor laws “dealing with unemployment, independent contractor status, records of payment and piecework compensation – parts of law that were not intended to be dealt with under this bill.”

Because the bill last year was brought up late in the session, there was not enough time to fix the bill, Mills had said. Instead, Mills convened a committee group that made recommendations to boost the minimum wage without including provisions that would unintentionally harm the agricultural industry, according to a Mills news release.

“Maine’s agricultural industry, along with the hardworking farmers and farm workers who sustain it, are a cornerstone of our economy – and we cannot achieve a healthy industry without supporting both in a balanced way,” Mills said in a statement. “While I recognize this legislation does not entirely achieve everyone’s aims, it takes into account a diverse set of perspectives and appropriately balances the need to establish a minimum wage for farm workers with the unique and diverse challenges of running a farm in Maine.”

While if approved, the minimum wage for farm workers would be the same as for other workers, it would “establish the minimum wage for agricultural workers in state law separately from other minimum wage provisions, ensuring that the Legislature considers the uniqueness of the farm sector when contemplating future statutory changes.”

“Farming is one of the state’s proudest heritage industries and an integral part of our economy,” said House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross, in a prepared statement.

Talbot Ross is the prime sponsor of the bill. “Mainers recognize that farmers and farmworkers are hardworking people. And we also recognize there are serious and deeply entrenched structural and systemic problems in this sector. This legislation will allow Maine to take a significant step in working towards equitable conditions and finally guarantees a minimum wage for this essential work.”

