NORTH YARMOUTH – Rosalie Isabel (Davis) Baker-Brown, 95, of North Yarmouth, Maine, formerly of Woodville, Mass. and Southborough, Mass., passed away on Monday, March 4, 2024, at her daughters home in Maine.

She was the daughter of the late Edward and Hazel (McLellan) Davis and the wife of the late Tom Brown and the late Henry “Red” Baker.

Rosalie is survived by her five children, Dick, Bob and Bill Baker, Teri Conley, Elizabeth Hicks and their spouses; as well as nine grandchildren; great grandchildren; nieces, nephews; in-laws and friends.

She will be buried in a small, private ceremony. A gathering to celebrate her remarkable long life will be announced at a later date.

For Rosalie’s complete obituary, please visit http://www.morrisjohnstonfh.com

