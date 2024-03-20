Hires, promotions, appointments

Matthew Glassman was appointed executive and artistic director of the Chocolate Church Art Center in Bath. Glassman was co-artistic director and ensemble member at Double Edge Theatre in Massachusetts from 2000 to 2022.

Elizabeth Carlson-Guerin has been named artistic director of Acorn Productions, a nonprofit theater organization that produces the Maine Playwrights Festival. Daniel Burson will step down in May.

Avesta Housing has appointed two board members, Jason McDonald, a special education technician at Ocean Avenue Elementary School in Portland who previously worked for the city of Portland Parks, Recreation and Facilities Department and for Spurwink Services, and Debra Orellana-Mejia, co-owner of E&D Painting in New York, and a registered nurse.

Evergreen Credit Union promoted Chelsey Cargen to assistant vice president, branch manager, and hired Raquel Lavigne as assistant branch manager at its Scarborough location opening this spring.

Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution promoted and hired several employees: Sarah Gonneville was promoted to assistant vice president, retail operations manager; Gillian Ballute, promoted to vice president, compliance manager; John Ruppert, promoted to vice president, information security officer; Jeannie Stanhope was hired as executive assistant to the CEO and president; Shane Arnold was hired as a compliance specialist; and Jackson Cust was hired as a customer relationship officer.

Eugenio J. Figarella was hired at Spinnaker Trust as assistant portfolio manager. He was previously a senior portfolio manager at BiscayneAmericas Advisers in Miami, Florida.

Recognition

The Maine Real Estate and Development Association recognized three individuals for their significant and lasting contributions to real estate development in Maine, presented at its annual Forecast Conference. Drummond Woodsum Attorney Gary Vogel received the Robert B. Patterson Jr. Founder’s Award. Kevin Bunker, founding principal of Developers Collaborative, received the President’s Award. Matt Pitzer, an architect and senior project manager at Simpson, Gumpertz & Heger, received the Volunteer of the Year Award.

Granted

The Maine Community Foundation awarded $148,000 to 26 Greater Portland nonprofits in 2023 with its Rines Thompson Fund. Recipients include the Boys and Girls Club of Southern Maine, Friends of Casco Bay, Ladder to the Moon Network, Maine Boys to Men, Maine Charitable Mechanic Association, Preble Street, Saltwater Classroom, the Center for Grieving Children, Yellow Tulip Project and YMCA of Southern Maine.

