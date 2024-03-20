The Yarmouth Police Department is looking for two missing girls who were last seen leaving Frank Harrison Middle School together at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Police are searching for Anna Levangie, 12, who is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 115 pounds, has blonde hair and green eyes, and was last seen wearing a white North Face jacket, with a brown backpack, an off-white tote with a blanket and possibly a school laptop. Believed to be traveling with Levangie is 11-year-old Maddie Laneau. She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 125 pounds, with curly, reddish-blonde hair and blue eyes. She was wearing a black jacket and had a red plaid blanket.

Both girls were wearing matching black-and-red plaid pants, Yarmouth police said. They were possibly traveling to Portland.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Michael Pierce at 207-846-3333 or email mpierce@yarmouth.me.us.

