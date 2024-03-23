Saturday evening’s Biddeford Community Iftar has been postponed for a week because of the weekend snowstorm.

The dinner, which celebrates the end of the daily fast during Ramadan, will now be held at 6 p.m. March 30 at Southern Maine Health Care, 1 Medical Center Drive.

The focus of this year’s event is on celebrating Muslim women during Women’s History Month. Guests are encouraged to wear clothing from their culture or background.

