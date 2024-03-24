GORHAM – Christine Kimball went home to God on March 12, 2024. She was born in Saco on Sept. 5, 1935, the sixth of nine children of Mildred (Plummer) and Oscar Letellier.

After graduation from Thornton Academy she attended Gorham State Teachers College, where she met her future husband, Ervin Kimball. They were married for 63 years until his death in 2018. They lived in North Berwick for four years where Ervin taught school, then moved to Buxton when Ervin began teaching in Gorham. In 1968 they moved to the Gorham farm where Ervin’s parents had lived. They were blessed with six children. Family was very important to Christine and she hosted many gatherings.

She was active in St. Anne’s Church and the Gorham Ecumenical Council, and was a proud Democrat. She was the secretary at White Rock Elementary School in Gorham for 24 years, then later participated in the Gorham Schools’ Foster Grandparent program.

Christine was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Ervin; their son, James; and six of her siblings. Her sister, Eva and brother, Sherman and sister-in-law, Patricia Letellier survive her. Also surviving are children Mary Thomas, Sharon (and Mark) Beever, John (and April) Kimball, Robert (and Kathy) Kimball, and Kathryn (and Randy) Richardson; as well as 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.

A memorial service will be held at St. Anne’s Church on Saturday April 13 from 11 a.m. to noon. All are invited to a reception in the church hall following the service until 3 p.m. A private burial will take place later at the Hillside Cemetery in Gorham.

To express condolences or to participate in Christine’s online tribute, please visit http://www.dolbyblaissegee.com.

In lieu of flowers,

please donate to the:

Animal Refuge League

of Greater Portland or:

the Gorham Food Pantry or: St. Anne’s Church

or: the charity of your choice