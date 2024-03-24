MADRID – Richard Allen Lamkin, 63, passed away at home surrounded by the loving support of his family, on March 19, 2024.

He was born on April 30, 1960, in Portland, to Leslie and Antoinette (Grimaldi) Lamkin. He was raised in East Deering, Portland and graduated from Portland High School.

Soon after graduating, Richard joined the family business at Port City Dental Lab where he worked for 40 years. He was dedicated to his work and prided himself on a job well done.

His day job wasn’t Richard’s only line of work. He volunteered his time as a Fire Fighter in East Windham and he ran a landscaping company for many years. Needless to say, Richard was always up to something; working on a minimum of three projects at a time. His most beloved project was his camp that he built in Madrid; a relaxing escape with a view of the mountains, where he raised chickens, kept bees, tended a vegetable garden and tapped for maple syrup.

Through and through, Richard was a family man, who undoubtedly showed his love by acts of service. He deeply valued his family and gleamed with joy any time one of his grandchildren were around.

Richard is survived by his wife of 33 years, Valerie (Teele) Lamkin; daughter, Kellie Joseph and husband Tim, of New York City, N.Y., sons Nathan Lamkin and wife Ashley, of Gray, Christopher Rideout and wife Chelsey, of Windham, and Dan Rideout; his sister, Deborah Levier, of Bridgeton; his three (almost four) grandchildren, Jaxson, Ava, Ezra, and soon to be Paislee.

He was predeceased by his parents, Leslie and Antoinette Lamkin; and his brother, Dow Lamkin.