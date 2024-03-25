WINTHROP — The Heritage Rehabilitation and Living Center will close on May 18 because of workforce and inflation issues, officials said Monday.

The 44 residents living in the Winthrop nursing and rehabilitation center were told on Monday, March 18, that they have two months to find a new place to live.

The long-care living facility at 457 Old Lewiston Road, owned by North Country Associates, offers nursing and rehabilitation services for residents, with 28 beds in the nursing unit and 24 beds in the residential unit.

Mary Jane Richards, the chief executive officer of North Country Associates, said in a statement the company not having enough staff has largely contributed to the closure. Richards’ statement did not go into detail about the nursing home’s specific issues related to staffing and costs.

“The Long-term Care and Assisted Living Communities, including Heritage, face challenges with a diminishing workforce and increased levels of inflation,” Richards said in the statement. “MaineCare has fallen further behind in keeping up with the costs of providing care, including hiring enough staff to meet the regulatory needs.”

Maine’s Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program and the Maine Department of Health and Human Services will help the employees find work and residents a new facility to move to, according to the statement.

Nation-wide since 2020, more than 21,000 residents have been displaced by nursing homes closing and in Maine, a collation representing long-term care facilities requested additional funding from the state to prevent nursing homes across the state from closing.

Brenda Gallant, the executive director of Maine’s Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program, said they plan to help residents find new homes.

When a facility closes, the program is notified by the Department of Health and Human Services and the Ombudsman Program works with the long-term care facility’s staff and the resident’s family to find the best possible placement that adheres to their needs and locations. The Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement Monday the agency was “aware of the closure and plans to help residents find a new place to live.”

It wasn’t clear Monday where residents and employees will go, but Richard’s said North Country Associates has more than 20 locations across the state including. That includes the Russell Park Rehabilitation & Living Center in Lewiston, the Sarah Frye Home in Auburn and Klearview Manor in Fairfield, among other locations near the central Maine area.

“When a facility closes, it’s really difficult for residents. When they move out of their home into the long-term care facility, that becomes home. They get to know the staff and they have routines and any destruction of that can be very stressful,” Gallant said. “Our job is to answer questions and know that we can support them through the process.”

The nursing home had been listed as a “special focus facility” by the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services in 2022 after two patients wandered away in 2021. One was struck and killed by a vehicle.

Being a special focus facility means that it has been subject to additional inspections and could have faced penalties if it did not improve its performance.

