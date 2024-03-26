BERWICK – Jane Collett Burnham, 74, of Berwick, passed away March 4, 2024. Jane lived in Newburyport, Mass. for 47 years.
She was a registered nurse and worked at Anna Jacques Hospital and the Merrimack Valley Hospice House.
A service to honor Jane’s life will be held on April 20 at 1 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Newburyport, Mass. Burial service on May 11 at 11 a.m. at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, South Portland.
Arrangements entrusted to the Johnson Funeral Home, North Berwick.
