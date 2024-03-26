Portland City Councilor Roberto Rodriguez announced Tuesday that will not seek another term in November.

Rodriguez was elected to the at-large seat in 2021 after a tied runoff led to a hand recount of votes. He also served two terms on the school board.

“I feel like I’m leaving something very different than what I came into,” Rodriguez said in a phone interview. “It’s been a period of change in our city. We’ve experienced the pandemic and a lot of political polarization.”

“It’s a different government from when I started,” he said, noting that major leadership roles in the city including mayor, city manager and several department heads have turned over during his term.

Rodriguez said he is ready to take step back from government and focus on his family and business, Fresh Food Gardens, which installs and maintains vegetable gardens for clients.

As a city councilor, he has been involved several big initiatives in the city, including designing the clean elections program, passing an amendment to a housing bill that required the city allow for more housing, and he pushed alongside Councilor Anna Trevorrow to suspend the city’s camping ordinance to allow homeless people to camp through the winter. That effort ultimately failed in marathon council meeting last fall.

Advertisement

“I feel really fortunate to have been a part of a community and to have felt so engaged with that community over these transitional years, I am really grateful for that,” Rodriguez said.

He said he decided to announce his decision not to seek reelection after hearing murmurings of interest in his seat.

“I wanted to get out ahead of that,” he said.

Jake Viola, who is 32, announced he would run for the seat this month.

He said he decided to run for office when he heard rumors that Rodriguez was stepping down.

“I thought it would be a great opportunity to get involved civically,” he said.

In an interview Tuesday morning, Viola said his number one priority as a councilor would be making himself available to his constituents. He’s also concerned with housing affordability and climate resiliency.

Viola was born and raised in South Portland and then spent several years working in federal and state government in Washington, D.C., and Massachusetts, he said. He moved back to Portland in 2021. Viola said he once operated an ice cream boat on Lake Sebago as a summer job. His parents and grandparents worked in the commercial fishing industry and remembers spending time with them at the Portland waterfront as a kid.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: