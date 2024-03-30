A recent letter pointed out that the Portland School Board’s focus on equity has resulted in poor results (“Achievement needs to come first in classrooms,” March 25 ). The writer suggests that academic rigor should be brought back.

Looking at the report in question (“Portland students’ academic challenges compound difficult budget preparations,” March 4), I came away with a further message. Quoting from that report, “Portland educators told the Press Herald this week that they feel like the district is improving under (Superintendent Ryan Scallon) and that they are confident he will put students and teachers first.”

That rather anodyne statement requires a little expansion: Who or what will be put second? What are the trade-offs under consideration? Unless the complete picture is spelled out, no informed judgment is possible.

William Vaughan Jr.

Chebeague Island

