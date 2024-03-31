Thank you for Sunday’s recipe for No-Knead Crusty Boule. Not only is it ridiculously easy to make, it’s delicious and has a delightfully rustic texture. Rather than waste a piece of parchment paper, I gave the pan a light coating of peanut oil, and rather than contribute to the plastics waste in our coastal community, I placed a plate over the bowl while the dough rose.

Please inform your food writers that every kitchen holds plates, bowls, pan lids and dish towels that fit very well to cover a bowl of food without choking sea life!

Jane King

Kennebunk

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: