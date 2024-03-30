Jordan Walsh scored 27 points, including a foul shot with less than a second on the clock, and the Maine Celtics secured a first-round bye in the NBA G League playoffs with a 110-109 win over the Texas Legends on Saturday night in Frisco, Texas.

Maine (21-13) wrapped up the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference and will have a home game in the second round of the playoffs. The top six teams in each conference qualify for the playoffs and the top two teams in each conference earn a bye. The playoffs are single elimination until the finals, which are a best-of-three series.

The Osceolo Magic earned the No. 1 seed in the East, while the Stockton Kings are the No. 1 seed in the West.

Maine will host the winner of the first-round game between No. Delaware and No. 3 Indiana at 7 p.m. April 7.

Walsh added 10 rebounds for his sixth double-double of the season. With the score tied and time running out, he drove to the basket and was fouled just before the buzzer. He hit one of two free throws to give Maine the lead.

Drew Peterson added 17 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for Maine. Joe Wieskamp added 15 points, while Neemias Queta had 13 points.

