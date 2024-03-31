SEATTLE — Enmanuel Valdez hit a three-run homer, Garrett Whitlock pitched five effective innings and the Boston Red Sox beat the Seattle Mariners 5-1 on Sunday.
Valdez, a fill-in second baseman for the injured Vaughn Grissom, hit a drive to right in the fourth inning after starting the season 0 for 8.
Tyler O’Neill connected for a solo shot in the second against Seattle’s Bryce Miller (0-1), who was charged with four runs and six hits in five innings.
Whitlock (1-0) helped Boston to a split of the four-game series after it dropped two straight one-run games. The big right-hander allowed three hits, struck out eight and walked none.
Seattle got its only run when Mitch Haniger doubled and scored on Josh Rojas’ two-out single in the second.
Justin Slaten pitched 2 1/3 hitless innings for his first career save in his second major league appearance.
Coming off a strong rookie campaign, Miller struck out six and walked two.
The Mariners finished with four hits.
TRAINERS ROOM
Red Sox: Rafael Devers (shoulder) returned to the lineup after missing two games with a shoulder injury. The third baseman is a “full go,” Cora said. He went 1 for 5 with a single in the first and a strikeout.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.