SEATTLE — Julio Rodriguez hit a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the 10th inning, Seattle starter Logan Gilbert allowed just one run over seven innings and the Mariners beat the Boston Red Sox 4-3 on Saturday night.

The Red Sox took a 3-1 lead on run-scoring singles by Pablo Reyes and Masataka Yoshida in the top of the 10th, but the Mariners quickly answered as Luke Raley drove in Ty France from second in the bottom half of the inning.

After Josh Rojas hit a single to right-center, the ball got past Boston right fielder Wilyer Abreu to advance both runners. J.P. Crawford then hit the ball to second baseman Enmanuel Valdez, who threw home.

Raley beat the tag at the plate to tie the game, before Rodriguez singled to right-center off rookie Justin Slaten to score Rojas for the first walk-off hit of his professional career, in the minors and majors.

“As a baseball player we always want to come through in that situation for the team and just kind of send it off,” Rodriguez said. “It felt pretty good to be able to finally have my first one and to be able to help the team in that situation right there.”

Taylor Saucedo (1-0) got the win for Seattle, while Joely Rodriguez (0-1) took the loss.

There was little offense until the 10th, as both starters had strong outings. Boston’s Kutter Crawford retired 14 straight hitters after a bumpy first inning and struck out seven over six innings.

Gilbert allowed one run and four hits in seven innings while striking out eight.

“Our pitching is giving us a chance, keeping us in there, much like they always have the past few years,” manager Scott Servais said. “It goes back to Logan, he sets the tone early in the ballgame and a really good way to start his season tonight. Can’t do a whole lot better.”

Seattle scored first when Mitch Haniger pushed across J.P. Crawford with a first-inning single.

Gilbert held Boston scoreless until the fifth when Ceddanne Rafaela led off with a double and scored on a groundout from Reyes.

Seattle’s Gabe Speier and Austin Voth both pitched a scoreless inning of relief, while Isaiah Campbell, Chris Martin, and Greg Weissert each threw a scoreless frame for Boston.

Red Sox hitters struck out 13 times, while Seattle whiffed 12 times.

“We’re facing one of the best pitching staffs in the big leagues,” Boston manager Alex Cora said. “But they have struggled against us and they’re supposed to score runs too. It’s just a tough one, but we’ve got to be ready for tomorrow.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox 3B Rafael Devers missed his second consecutive game with a sore left shoulder, but Manager Alex Cora said he will mostly likely be back in the lineup on Sunday. Reyes got the start on the third Saturday.

Mariners DH Mitch Garver was out of the lineup again with back spasms. Manager Scott Servais is hopeful that Garver will be back Sunday for the series finale against the Red Sox.

UP NEXT

Red Sox RHP Garrett Whitlock will start Sunday against Mariners RHP Bryce Miller.

