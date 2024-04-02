​The proposed Gorham Connector reminds me of Washington, D.C., Metro’s Frederick connector I-270 from the Washington Beltway. It was touted as a way for D.C. workers to travel through the countryside to work and back.

Before it was officially proposed, farms were sold to developers for high-end subdivisions. When first built, it was two lanes each way. But then I-270 had to be expanded to eight lanes each way with multiple interchanges added.

Jack Boak

Bremen

