A proposal that would create a new department in state government to reform Maine’s beleaguered child welfare system received strong support in the Maine Senate Wednesday, but faces several more hurdles to get final approval.

It comes as lawmakers have been working to fix the child welfare system that is currently part of the Department of Health and Human Services and has come under intense scrutiny in recent years following the deaths of several children from abuse or neglect after past contact with child protection services. The department has also struggled with staffing vacancies, high caseloads among child welfare workers and a shortage of foster families.

“It is a fact that the failures of Maine’s child welfare system — the Office of Child and Family Services — are as plain as day,” said Sen. Jeff Timberlake, R-Turner, the sponsor of L.D. 779.

“Sometimes you have to tear down the old barn before you build a new one,” he told colleagues in a Senate floor speech. “That’s where we are today. The Department of Health and Human Services is too lax, too unaccountable and the Office of Child and Family Services needs to be separated from it.”

The bill would establish a Department of Child and Family Services separate from DHHS to oversee child welfare, children’s behavioral health and early childhood services. It would have its own commissioner who reports to the governor.

It was approved 22-8 with bipartisan support in an initial vote in the Maine Senate Wednesday and will now be sent to the House of Representatives. The bill would also need to be funded, and a fiscal note calls for 20 positions in the new department and a cost of $4.2 million for the 2024-2025 budget year.

It wasn’t clear if the staffing numbers and cost take into account any potential savings from moving child welfare services and other programming out of DHHS, and Timberlake did not respond to phone messages Wednesday seeking more information.

Jeanne Lambrew, the commissioner of DHHS, submitted testimony on the proposal to the Health and Human Services Committee in January, saying that the department has expressed concerns about it in the past. Lambrew said the department has already done significant work to reduce bureaucracy and improve programs that serve children and families.

Separating child and family services from the department that also coordinates and pays for basic needs like food supports, MaineCare, and services for mental health and substance use disorders could also reduce effective child and family supports and duplicate administrative work, Lambrew wrote.

A similar bill from former Sen. Bill Diamond, D-Windham, was considered in 2021 and passed the Maine Senate but failed to garner support in the House.

Lambrew said the department would be willing to reconsider its position if an in-depth review were to indicate that the cost of a new department for child and family services could improve child safety more than other investments.

She said a review could be done by the existing Blue Ribbon Commission to Study the Organization of and Service Delivery by the Department of Health and Human Services, which is expected to meet through the summer and fall and report to the Legislature in November, or by an independent organization with a knowledge of state government.

“We would recommend that this proposal be considered only after such a review,” Lambrew wrote.

A spokesperson for DHHS and spokespeople for Gov. Janet Mills did not respond to inquiries Wednesday seeking an update on the administration’s position.

Some lawmakers who opposed the proposal said they too would want to see a review done before getting behind the plan.

“The majority of the HHS committee feels the entire idea, proposal or issue should go to the Blue Ribbon Commission for a deeper, comprehensive dive,” said Sen. Marianne Moore, R-Calais, a member of the Health and Human Services Committee. “They will be reporting back to the HHS committee, who can then report out legislation with concrete action steps.”

Moore said simply creating a new department will not solve the problems in the state’s child welfare system and risks a decrease in collaboration with other programs and initiatives run through DHHS. She said there have been recent changes in the department, including the appointment in January of a new director of the Office of Child and Family Services, and time is needed to see if they’re working.

Sen. Mike Tipping, D-Orono, said lawmakers have heard repeatedly about burnout and vacancies among child welfare workers. “They’re asking for resources and help, but they’re not asking — at least not from us — for a reorganization,” Tipping said.

“I understand the arguments about structure, about oversight, about focus and sending a message and I agree with them, but I find myself against spending even one cent on new letterhead before addressing the real issues,” he said.

Other lawmakers who supported the bill said the culture of DHHS is broken and a structural change is needed immediately.

Sen. Lisa Keim, R-Dixfield, said the department is too big to know what’s happening on the front lines.

“I’ve been working on the Government Oversight Committee for years and there has not been improvement,” Keim said. “By every measurable standard, child and family services has gotten worse. The department cannot fix itself. They give excuses. They keep telling us the programs they’re working on, but they’re not improving.”

Keim said the state must rebuild a new department dedicated to child welfare. “It is beyond time to make an overhauling change and save our children,” she said.

Maine’s child protective services program has been under scrutiny in recent years because of high-profile cases of abuse and neglect that have left several young children dead. They include the 2021 deaths of Jaden Harding, Hailey Goding, Maddox Williams and Reginald Melvin, all of whom had prior involvement with the Office of Child and Family Services.

The Government Oversight Committee has also heard testimony in recent months front-line workers who have been telling lawmakers that high workloads, poor upper management, and a lack of mental health and substance use services is causing a downward spiral in DHHS.

