The TEDxBowdoinCollege club is hosting an event from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, April 6, in the Visual Arts Center’s Kresge Auditorium to showcase students’ own TED talks as well as professors and alumni of the college.

TED began in 1984 as a conference co-founded by Richard Saul Wurman and Harry Marks where technology, entertainment and design converged. Today, it spans a multitude of worldwide communities and initiatives exploring everything from science and business to education, arts and global issues, according to the Bowdoin club.

“Our hope for this event is to showcase the unique relationship between the three major spheres of the college’s diverse community: the student body, the faculty base and the alumni,” Anyi Sun, TEDxBowdoinCollege co-organizer and communications director, said in an email. “We are looking to expand this event to the broader Bowdoin and Brunswick community.”

Featured student talks at the event include:

• Poetry is Resistance – This talk frames “poetry as a tool for agency and self-advocacy as well as a radical form of resistance.”

• We’re Teaching Economics Wrong – This talk explores why “economics, the social science of materiality, finds itself one of the least inclusive and interdisciplinary fields.”

• Cyber Identity Crisis – This talk discusses how social media “is no longer a low-stakes tool for communication and connection, it has become a high-stakes extension of our identities and communities that affects our sense of self” and how in “consolidating all social aspects of our lives into the online world … we loose connections to our real life communities.”

Visit calendar.bowdoin.edu/event/tedxbowdoincollege for more information and to register for the free event. Visit ted.com to learn more about TED talks.

