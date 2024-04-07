We’re nearing the end of Ramadan, the holy month where billions of Muslims around the world fast daily.

From the start of Ramadan this year on March 10 until its conclusion with the Eid al-Fitr festival on Tuesday, observant Muslims go from dawn to dusk without eating or even taking a sip of water until the evening iftar, or traditional fast-breaking meal.

“The first few days are a little difficult, but then my body gets used to it,” said Mariam Mahmassani, a community health worker with the New England Arab American Association. “I don’t really get the cravings that I get in the beginning.”

Besides, the iftar is well worth waiting for. It’s an intensely flavorful, multi-course dinner meant to reinvigorate the body and mind after 12 hours without nutrition.

Iftar and Eid al-Fitr spreads differ around the world, though some dishes like chorba (soup) and samosas (savory pastries) seem to be part of many holiday meals. We talked with people from the local Muslim community about some of the most popular dishes served for iftar and Eid al-Fitr, and they reminded us that the sacrifices Ramadan observers make in the name of their faith while fasting each day are just as important as enjoying these traditional foods each night.

“Some people just get carried away with the food and desserts,” said Mohamed Abrahim, manager at the Forest Avenue Halal store Foodie Friends Grocery & Restaurant. “Like, ‘Oh I was just fasting. I’m going to eat whatever I see.’ I personally hope people don’t forget the importance of the holy month in general, and not just eat.”

“Ramadan is always a great experience every year,” Mahmassani said. “It’s a way of appreciating what we have.”

Chorba Frik

Though Muslims like to break the daily fast by eating a few dates, a tradition dating back to the Prophet Mohammed, the full iftar meal that follows often starts with soup, or chorba.

“It’s so important to replenish the fluids that were lost in our body while fasting during the day,” Mahmassani said. She added that Muslims feel soup helps ease their digestive system back into action, preparing it to absorb the nutrients of the iftar meal.

Chorba frik is a classic Algerian hearty soup that’s popular throughout the Mahgreb region of Northwest Africa. The tomato-based broth, flavored with spices like paprika, cinnamon and coriander, also features the ancient grain freekeh, which gives the dish its name. Similar to bulgur or farro, freekeh lends the soup an earthy, nutty flavor.

Abrahim said various kinds of chorba are on most people’s iftar dinner tables at Ramadan.

“It’s a staple (for iftar meals),” Abrahim said. “When you fast for a long period of time, you don’t want to break the fast with something heavy that would upset your stomach. It’s one of the greatest meals to have, and it’s worldwide, known to all the Muslims. They all will break their fast with some water, dates, then some chorba.”

Fayez Khlaif, co-manager of Sindbad Market on Forest Avenue, said chorba is the most important iftar dish for him. “After eating the dates, we drink the chorba,” he said. “It makes you warm. Without chorba, my iftar is not going well.”

Fattoush

Along with a chorba, iftar meals also often start with a fresh salad like fattoush, the Lebanese chopped greens and vegetable salad featuring fried pita bread.

“It’s important because it helps with digestion, and it’s a quick and easy way to break our fast,” said Mahmassani, who eats fattoush with every iftar meal during the month of Ramadan.

The salad components are standard salad fare: chopped romaine, tomato, cucumber, scallions, radishes and perhaps some green bell pepper or herbs like parsley and mint. Fried pita squares or strips add some toasty crunchiness. But what really sets fattoush apart from other salads are the flavorings in the dressing.

It starts with a basic blend of olive oil and lemon juice, along with some fresh garlic. Then you add some pomegranate molasses, which is essentially a pomegranate juice concentrate – a little less sweet than the juice, with a tangy, fruity, mildly musky taste. The fattoush dressing also features sumac, an astringent, crimson spice powder with citrusy tartness.

“Those spices and flavorings, the sumac, mint and pomegranate, that’s what makes fattoush so special,” Mahmassani said.

Samosas

These triangular savory pastries are an iconic iftar food throughout the Muslim world, though they’re often associated with India.

“It’s the number one food for Ramadan,” Abrahim said. “Wherever you’re from, you know what samosa is.”

The little, deep-fried hand pies sometimes have vegetarian fillings like spiced potato, peas, onions and lentils, or meats like lamb, chicken or beef. Abrahim said a ground beef filling is perhaps the most popular filling for Ramadan samosas, noting that ground beef sales at Foodie Friends spike during the holy month largely because of customers making samosas.

“They’re perfect, portable and easy to eat,” Abrahim said.

Khlaif said many Muslims also like to eat samosas at suhoor – the predawn meal they eat before they start fasting for the day – because they’re small yet satisfying.

Shish Taouk

These marinated chicken kebabs are popular throughout the Middle East.

Preparation starts by marinating cubed chicken breast in yogurt with garlic, lemon juice and tomato paste. The marinade is seasoned with a Middle Eastern spice blend called 7 spice, which usually contains warm spices like cumin, paprika, coriander, cloves, nutmeg, cinnamon and cardamom.

The marinade infuses the chicken with robust flavor, and the tomato paste and spice blend give the cooked chicken its distinctive orange hue.

“That’s one of my personal favorites,” Mahmassani said. “Rich in protein, it’s a perfect meal for me because I don’t like to eat too many heavy, dense foods for iftar.”

Kunefe/Kunafa

Dessert is traditionally one of the most beloved courses at an iftar meal, a well-earned treat after many hours of doing without.

“Desserts provide an energy boost after a long day of fasting,” Mahmassani said. “For me, it’s like a sweet reward for fasting the whole day.”

Kunefe is often associated with Turkey, though it’s a popular dish throughout the Middle East. It’s one of the top sellers at Foodie Friends during the Muslim holy month. “I sell them a lot in here during Ramadan,” said Abrahim with a broad smile. “Like, a lot.”

The dish features stringy, stretchy cheese like Turkish Hatay – though many cooks substitute mozzarella for convenience – which is coated with shredded phyllo dough, sprinkled with ground pistachios and baked until golden brown and deliciously gooey inside.

“It’s a mix of sweet pastry with cheese, and we really like that sweet and salty combination,” Mahmassani said. “The melted cheese inside is so very satisfying.”

