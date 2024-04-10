The Adirondack Thunder scored twice in an 18-second span in the first period in beating the Maine Mariners 5-2 in an ECHL game Wednesday night before a crowd of 4,255 at Cross Insurance Arena.
The Mariners fell into fourth place in the North Division, but remain in a playoff position. They have three games left in the regular season – all against division leader Adirondack.
Tristan Ashbrook gave the Thunder a 1-0 lead at 5:45 of the first period and Ryan Wheeler increased the lead at 6:03.
The Thunder outshot the Mariners 16-7 in the period and finished with a 34-27 edge.
Adirondack made it 3-0 at 1:29 of the second when Yushiroh Hirano scored on the power play.
Maine scored twice late in the second period on goals by Bennett Stockdale and Garbiel Chicoine 2:41 apart.
The Thunder sealed the game with two empty-net goals in the final 2:13 by Ashbrook and Ryan Smith.
Maine is home to Adirondack at 7:15 p.m. Friday, its last home game of the regular season.
