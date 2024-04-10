The affordable housing project at 520 Centre St. in Bath is set to move forward now that Bath Housing will receive $4 million in federal funds.

The new funding, part of a $426.6 million package for the state, will expedite the second phase of the affordable housing project, which aims to build 24 additional housing units near downtown. Construction crews on the first phase of the project — an 18-unit apartment building — began pouring concrete this week.

City Manager Marc Meyers said in a press release that the city hopes the project will lead to additional development in Bath.

“Investing in affordable housing is a testament to our desire to reinforce the livability of Bath,” Meyers said. “The $4 million federal funding not only addresses the pressing need for housing, it underscores our commitment to preserving Bath as an affordable, attractive and welcoming place to live and work.”

Bath Housing said that it was grateful to be considered a high priority among the numerous projects that received state funding.

“Bath, like Maine, is growing,” said Bath Housing Executive Director Debora Keller. “We work tirelessly to ensure this growth is in a healthy, positive way, with stable housing for everyone who wants to live here.”

Bath Housing will also build its new headquarters on the first floor of the apartment building. The first building is projected to be move-in ready by June 2025.

Only people making up to 80% of the region’s median income will be eligible to rent the apartments. According to Bath Housing, the income limit would currently be capped at $51,800 for a single person, $59,200 for a couple and $74,000 for a family of four.

The housing project, which is minutes away from downtown Bath, aims to provide housing for Bath Iron Works employees and other local workers. BIW said that it sees the opportunity as a solution to address the critical need for housing in the city.

“Working together with Bath Housing and the city, we know there is more we can achieve to help not only our shipbuilders but the community as a whole,” BIW President Charles Krugh said.

The Centre Street development is one of a few affordable housing projects in the works in Bath. Another project on Summer Street, The Uptown, is set to be completed this year. Bath Housing additionally aims to build 200 housing units on Congress Avenue, according to its 2023 annual report.

