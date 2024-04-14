SOUTH PORTLAND – It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Carole A. (Shea) McGurl of South Portland, Maine. Carole quietly slipped away on March 13, 2024, with her loving sister, Karen, by her side.

Carole was born on April 12, 1938, in Worcester, Mass., to Ina (Hendrickson) and John Shea. She attended Worcester schools and majored in fashion merchandising at Becker Jr. College.

She is survived by her sister, Karen Shea; granddaughter Caroline Knight; friend, Mark Porter; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Carole was predeceased by her daughter, Marybeth; as well as sisters Anne-Marie Biggins, Jean Towne, and brothers Jack, Joseph, Jerry, Richard, and David Shea.

Carole and her family left Worcester, Mass., moved to Rumford, R.I., and subsequently settled in Cape Elizabeth, where she raised her daughter. She was active in and led various organizations such as the League of Women Voters, Newcomers Club and fundraising at St. Bartholomew Church.

Carole’s interests included athletics. As a young girl she loved horseback riding and cheerleading and later played tennis and golf. More recently, she would watch televised Patriots games, golf tournaments and tennis matches. She enjoyed traveling to warm climates with her sister and friends and especially loved traveling in Europe with her daughter. She also looked forward to her weekly bridge games as well as Skyping with her granddaughter in London. This lifelong New Englander was an avid fan of country music.

Carole was blessed with a sense of style, surrounding herself with beauty. This beauty came in many forms from the stunning interiors she designed as a successful interior designer of over 20 years to the special relationships she fostered as a beloved sister, mother, grandmother, and aunt and evidenced by the many friendships she formed and cherished from Rhode Island to Maine. These relationships were lovingly maintained throughout her life. She will be sorely missed.

A celebration of life will be held at St. Joseph’s Church, 10 H. Putnam Rd. Extension, Charlton, Mass. on April 20, at 12:30 p.m. Her burial will be private.

Callahan, Fay and Caswell Life Celebration Home, 61 Myrtle St., Worcester, Mass., is directing funeral arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

