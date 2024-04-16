The New Hampshire Fisher Cats sent 11 men to the plate in the first inning, scoring six runs in a 10-2 win over the Portland Sea Dogs on Tuesday night at Hadlock Field.

Rainer Nunez had the big hit in the inning, a three-run double. Alex DeJesus drove in four runs and Devonte Brown hit an inside-the-park home run in the third when Sea Dogs right fielder Max Ferguson crashed into the wall trying to make a catch. Ferguson was injured and left the game.

UP NEXT WHO: New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Trenton Wallace 0-0) at Portland Sea Dogs (Isaac Coffey 0-1) WHEN: 6 p.m. Wednesday

Portland had its four-game winning streak snapped.

Sea Dogs starter Wikelman Gonzalez recorded just two outs, allowing six runs (four earned). He gave up three hits and three walks.

Mickey Gasper had a home run in the sixth inning and Blaze Jordan an RBI double in the ninth for the Sea Dogs, who finished with five hits.

