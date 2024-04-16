BRUNSWICK – Henri Jean Vincent, 67, of Brunswick, passed away surrounded by his family on April 12, 2024.

Henri was born in Ellenville, NY in 1956, to Henri L. Vincent and Doris L. Duperre, who instilled in him a strong faith, a passion for music, and a fondness for cooking. Henri was often found enjoying the outdoors – building a cabin with friends, cooking in the woods, and surprising his family by bringing various critters to the yard. He went to Ellenville High School, where he excelled in multiple sports, before attending Syracuse University, majoring in Chemical Engineering and Mathematics. Following his graduation, Henri moved to Massena, NY, where he worked as a chemical engineer for General Motors. It was in Massena where he met his beloved wife, Ann Claffey. After marrying, they moved to West Lafayette, Ind., where Henri pursued a Masters in Environmental Engineering at Purdue University. In 1987, Henri accepted a role with Woodward & Curran in Portland, Maine, where he worked for 23 years, starting as a Project Engineer, and rising to the role of Operations Leader and Senior Vice President.

﻿Henri enjoyed living in Maine and cherished his time spent with his wife and two daughters, Olivia, and Maria. Henri loved cooking, entertaining friends and family, good music, and spending time at Great Pond in Belgrade. He gave back to his community by volunteering at the Tedford Shelter and Midcoast Hunger Prevention. Among many things, he will be remembered for his delicious and elaborate meals, making special dinners for the people he loved. Henri also had a quick wit and could make his family laugh at his keen observations.

﻿He is survived by his wife, Ann Claffey Vincent of Brunswick; his sister, Claire Kokenburg and her husband Gene of Albany, NY; his daughter Olivia Vincent and her husband Alec Dwyer of Kittery, his daughter Maria Skeean and her husband Brad of Litchfield; and his grandson Kane Skeean.

﻿Henri was preceded in death by his parents, Henri L. Vincent and Doris L. Duperre.

﻿The family wishes to thank the many wonderful caregivers at Sedgewood Commons and Compassus.

﻿A time of visitation will be held on Thursday, April 18, 2024, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal Street, Brunswick. Henri’s Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 132 McKeen Street, Brunswick. On Thursday, April 18, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited.

Arrangements are in the care of the Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal Street, Brunswick where Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the funeral home website http://www.stetsonsfuneralhome.com

﻿Memorial donations in Henri’s name may be made to:

Alzheimer’s Association or::

Compassus Living Foundation

