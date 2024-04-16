HARPSWELL – Robert Anderson, 70, of Harpswell, passed away at home.

He was born in Maine on Feb. 10, 1954.

Bob was a lifelong resident of Harpswell and made the peninsula his career and passion. He began as a lobsterman, working at his grandfather’s wharf, Henry Allen Seafood as well as for himself and digging clams whenever he could. After retiring from fishing, he attended USM media studies classes before founding and editing the Harpswell Anchor for 22 years. Throughout his time at the Harpswell Anchor, Bob was avid supporter of the Scouts and the Harpswell Scout Hall.

He is survived by his sister, Lynn Anderson of Sarasota, Fla., two daughters, Sara-Jane Fowler of Chagrin Falls, Ohio, and Nell Anderson of Brooklyn, N.Y., and four grandchildren

He is predeceased by his mother Anne Anderson and his father Gareth Anderson.

Private services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements made with Brackett Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Harpswell Scout Hall or your local Scout Organization.

