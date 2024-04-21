SCARBOROUGH – Retired Maj. David Maxwell Soelle, a veteran of the United States Army, passed away recently at the Veterans Home in Scarborough following a lengthy illness.

Major Soelle was born in West Roxbury, Mass., on April 11, 1941, to Barthold Soelle and Laura Pickard. He grew up in New Bedford, Mass. and graduated from New Bedford High School where he developed lifelong interests in medicine and the military.

He became a member of the ROTC and later joined the United States Army where he served as a medical corpsman. Upon leaving military service, he attended St. Luke’s Hospital School of Nursing in New Bedford, Mass., and re-entered the Army as a member of its Nurse Corps.

He met his future wife, Sally Bradstreet, at St. Luke’s, and following their marriage in Portland, the couple embarked on a life together that took them to military posts across the country and in Europe. During the Vietnam conflict, Lt. Soelle served at the 95th Evacuation Hospital in DaNang, and was awarded the Bronze Star for that service.

In addition to his nursing skills, he was an accomplished marksman, and competed as a member of the Army Rifle Team, earning the coveted Distinguished Rifleman’s Badge. He continued a life-long interest in scouting, serving as a scoutmaster for troops in Europe and stateside. He was an active member of Grace Episcopal Church in New Bedford, Mass., as well as other Episcopal congregations as his duty stations changed.

Upon their retirement, David and his wife returned to New England and settled in Maine. He refined old interests and pursued new ones, in bird-watching, classical music, gardening, cat parenting, and fishing, and he elevated walking on the beach to a fine art.

Throughout his life, he had a great sense of humor, was a loyal friend, gave generously of his time and assets to anyone who needed them, and supported military friends and activities. Even when health challenges were difficult, and later became insurmountable, his humor and determination shone through. Following a long illness, he passed away at the Veterans Home in Scarborough, with his wife and his caregivers by his side.

David’s parents and his sister Lorraine predeceased him.

He is survived by his wife, Sally; his sister, Shirley Munroe of Norwood, Mass.; and many members of his extended family, including his wife’s family, whom he considered his own.

His wife will host a private celebration of life gathering on Sunday afternoon, April 28 at 1 p.m. in the Compass Room at the Clambake Restaurant in Pine Point.

In response to inquiries regarding memorial gifts, she asks that you consider the Veterans Home in Scarborough, an animal advocacy organization, or a veterans’ organization.

