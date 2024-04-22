ON SALE NOW
Leslie Odom Jr., April 25. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $35 to $150. porttix.com
Bert Kreischer, April 25, Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $39.75 to $125. crossarenaportland.com
Michael Hurley, April 25. Space, Portland, $20. space538.org
Neon Trees, April 25. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com
The Suitcase Junket, April 26. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $20. vinhillmusic.com
10,000 Maniacs, April 26. Waldo Theatre, Waldoboro, $75. Sold out. thewaldotheatre.org
Benjamin Tod & Lost Dog Street Band, April 26. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com
Zach Williams, April 26. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $22 to $203.75. porttix.com
Coyote Island, April 27. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $15. vinhillmusic.com
Carole Wise, April 27. Cadenza, Freeport, $23, $10 students. cadenzafreeport.com
Mary Fahl, April 27. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $35. onelongfellowsquare.com
Knower, April 27. Portland House of Music, $26. statetheatreportland.com
Songwriter Showcase with Jud Caswell, April 28. Cadenza, Freeport, $23, $10 students. cadenzafreeport.com
Staind with Seether, April 30. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $29.50 to $79.50. waterfrontconcerts.com
In Flames, May 1. State Theatre, Portland, $30. statetheatreportland.com
Sum 41, May 1. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $39.50 to $69.50. waterfrontconcerts.com
Darlingside, May 1. Waldo Theatre, Waldoboro, $30. thewaldotheatre.org
Sarah Jarosz, May 2. State Theatre, Portland, $25 to $45. statetheatreportland.com
R.A.P. Ferreira, May 2. Space, Portland, $18. space538.org
Susan Werner, May 2. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $27. onelongfellowsquare.com
Livingston Taylor, May 3. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $45. onelongfellowsquare.com
Jordan Klepper, May 3. State Theatre, Portland, $25 to $45. statetheatreportland.com
Sans Souci, May 3. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $25. vinhillmusic.com
Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas, May 4. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $30. stonemountainartscenter.com
Unfinished Blue Band, May 4. Cadenza, Freeport, $23, $10 students. cadenzafreeport.com
Rodrigo y Gabriela, May 4. State Theatre, Portland, $35 to $55. statetheatreportland.com
Carbon Leaf, May 4. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $45. vinhillmusic.com
L’Rain, May 4. Space, Portland, $18. space538.org
Straight No Chaser, May 4. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $52.50 to $72.50. porttix.com
La Vent du Nord, May 9. Waldo Theatre, Waldoboro, $30. thewaldotheatre.org
La Vent du Nord, May 10. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $45. stonemountainartscenter.com
Vyntyge Skynyrd, May 10. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $25. vinhillmusic.com
GoldenOak, May 10. Portland House of Music, $20. statetheatreportland.com
The Fogcutters Big Band Syndrome, May 10. State Theatre, Portland, $22. statetheatreportland.com
Onward, May 11. Cadenza, Freeport, $25, $10 students. cadenzafreeport.com
Taylor’s Version: A Swiftie Dance Party, May 11. State Theatre, Portland, $20. statetheatreportland.com
Avatar, May 14. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com
Diana Ross, May 14. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $147 to $294. porttix.com
Homeboy Sandman, May 14. Space, Portland, $15. space538.org
Esoteric, May 16. Space, Portland, $17. space538.org
YellowHouse Blues Band, May 17. Cadenza, Freeport, $23, $10 students. cadenzafreeport.com
Being Petty – The Tom Petty Tribute, May 18. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $30. vinhillmusic.com
Willi Carlisle, May 18. Space, Portland, $18. space538.org
James Fernando, May 18. Cadenza, Freeport, $23, $10 students. cadenzafreeport.com
The String Cheese Incident, May 19. State Theatre, Portland, $66. statetheatreportland.com
Don Campbell Trio, May 24. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $25. vinhillmusic.com
Amos Lee, May 25. State Theatre, Portland, $40 to $65. statetheatreportland.com
John Hiatt, May 28. Waterville Opera House, $54, $64. watervillecreates.org
Gary Clark Jr., May 30. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $40 to $55. statetheatreportland.com
John Gorka, May 31. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $25. stonemountainartscenter.com
The Ballroom Thieves, May 31. First Parish Church, Portland, $39.50. statetheatreportland.com
Charley Crockett, June 1. State Theatre, Portland, $30. statetheatreportland.com
Sweet Baby James – The James Taylor Tribute, June 1. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $30, $40. vinhillmusic.com
Hasan Minhaj, June 5. State Theatre, Portland, $49.50 to $99.50. statetheatreportland.com
Mallett Brothers Band, June 7. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $35. vinhillmusic.com
Sawyer Auger with Jake Swamp, June 8. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $20. onelongfellowsquare.com
Andy Summers, June 8. Waldo Theatre, Waldoboro, $50. thewaldotheatre.org
Rose Alley – A Tribute to Jerry Garcia, June 8. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $23. vinhillmusic.com
Studio Two, June 9. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $30, $37. vinhillmusic.com
Bonnie Raitt, June 12. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, sold out. porttix.com
Sierra Hull, June 13. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com
Magic Bus – A Tribute to The Who, June 14. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $30. vinhillmusic.com
Haley Reinhart, June 19. Waterville Opera House, $29, $39. watervillecreates.org
The The Band Band, June 21. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $45, $55. vinhillmusic.com
Nation of Language, June 21. Portland House of Music, $20. statetheatreportland.com
The Mavericks, June 21. Snow Pond Center for the Arts, Sidney, $49.50, $99.50. snowpond.org
Pete Davidson, June 21. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $66.50 to $109. porttix.com
Paula Cole, June 22. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $60. stonemountainartscenter.com
Kathleen Edwards, June 23. Waldo Theatre, Waldoboro, $35 in advance, $40 day of show. thewaldotheatre.org
Trousdale, June 23. Portland House of Music, $20. statetheatreportland.com
Goose, June 25 and 26. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $59.75, $119.90 two-day pass. statetheatreportland.com
Kathleen Madigan, June 29. State Theatre, Portland, $34.75 to $69.75. statetheatreportland.com
James Taylor & His All-Star Band, June 30. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $62.25 to $228. watefrontconcerts.com
Trampled by Turtles and Shakey Graves, June 30. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $46. statetheatreportland.com
The Used, July 3. State Theatre, Portland, $49.50. statetheatreportland.com
Umphrey’s McGee, July 6. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com
Sons of the East, July 7. Portland House of Music, $25. statetheatreportland.com
Soggy Po Boys, July 12. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $20. vinhillmusic.com
Jeff Arcuri, July 13. State Theatre, Portland, $29 to $59. statetheatreportland.com
Counting Crows, July 14. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $65. statetheatreportland.com
Linda Eder, July 18. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $75, $80. vinhillmusic.com
Classic Rock Orchestra, July 19. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $50, $55. vinhillmusic.com
Old Crow Medicine Show, July 19. State Theatre, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com
Joe Bonamassa, July 19. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $66.75 to $359.75. waterfrontconcerts.com
The Crane Wives, July 20. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com
Hiss Golden Messenger (solo), July 20. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $35. onelongfellowsquare.com
The Flaming Lips, July 25. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $49.50. statetheatreportland.com
Elle King, July 28. Snow Pond Center for the Arts, Sidney, $39.50, $89.50. snowpond.org
Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew, Aug. 1. State Theatre, Portland, $36. statetheatreportland.com
Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, Aug. 2. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $55. statetheatreportland.com
The Beach Boys, Aug. 2. Snow Pond Center for the Arts, Sidney, $55, $99.50 VIP. snowpond.org
Foreigner & Styx with John Waite, Aug. 3. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $44.10 to $399.95. waterfrontconcerts.com
Iration & Pepper, Aug. 4. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com
Lamb of God & Mastodon, Aug. 6. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $56.15 to $122.10. waterfrontconcerts.com
Still Woozy, Aug. 6. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $49.50. statetheatreportland.com
Stolen Gin, Aug. 9. Portland House of Music, $18. statetheatreportland.com
Guster On The Ocean, Aug. 9, 10 & 11. State Theatre and Thompson’s Point, Portland, $45 to $290 single and multi-day options. statetheatreportland.com
Dan + Shay, Aug. 11. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $56.25 to $155.75. waterfrontconcerts.com
Primus with Coheed and Cambria, Aug. 13. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $55. statetheatreportland.com
Lake Street Dive, Aug. 17 & 18. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $55, $104 two-day pass. statetheatreportland.com
Indigo Girls and Melissa Etheridge, Aug. 18. Snow Pond Center for the Arts, Sidney, sold out. snowpond.org
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Aug. 20. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $55. statetheatreportland.com
Dark Star Orchestra, Aug. 23. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com
Wake Up Mama – Allman Brothers Tribute Band, Aug. 24. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $25. vinhillmusic.com
Dweezil Zappa, Aug. 24. State Theatre, Portland, $40 to $70. statetheatreportland.com
Waxahatchee, Aug. 30. State Theatre, Portland, $49.50. statetheatreportland.com
Goth Babe, Aug. 30. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $39.50, $139.50 VIP. statetheatreportland.com
Piano Men – The Music of Billy & Elton, Aug. 30. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $50, $55. vinhillmusic.com
Bret Michaels, Sept. 1. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $56.15 to $334.90. waterfrontconcerts.com
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Sept. 1. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $44.50. statetheatreportland.com
Built to Spill, Sept. 1. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com
Rick Springfield & Richard Marx, Sept. 5. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $52 to $82. porttix.com
Bikini Kill, Sept. 6. State Theatre, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com
Catie Curtis, Sept. 7. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $25. onelongfellowsquare.com
Glen Hansard, Sept. 14. State Theatre, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com
David Wilcox, Sept. 15. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $25. onelongfellowsquare.com
The Piano Guys, Sept. 18. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $72 to $102. porttix.com
Angel Olson, Sept. 25. State Theatre, Portland, $36. statetheatreportland.com
Hatebreed, Sept. 26. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com
Live Bullet – Bob Seger Tribute, Sept. 27. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $35, $40. vinhillmusic.com
Daniel Champagne, Sept. 28. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $25. onelongfellowsquare.com
Marcus King, Oct. 9. State Theatre, Portland, $35 to $60. statetheatreportland.com
Imagine – The Beatles Solo Years, Oct. 11. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $50, $55. vinhillmusic.com
Girls Gotta Eat, Oct. 24 State Theatre, Portland, $29 to $75. statetheatreportland.com
The Dead South, Oct. 25. State Theatre, Portland, $38. statetheatreportland.com
Sammy Rae & The Friends, Nov. 2. State Theatre, Portland, $33. statetheatreportland.com
Livingston Taylor, Nov. 15. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $50, $60. vinhillmusic.com
Assembly of Dust, Nov. 21. Portland House of Music, $35. statetheatreportland.com
Ryan Hamilton, Nov. 22. State Theatre, Portland, $25 to $40. statetheatreportland.com
The Lox, Dec. 6. State Theatre, Portland, $40. statetheatreportland.com
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.