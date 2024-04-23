WESTBROOK – Judith A. Francoeur, 82, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, April 18, 2024 at her home. She was born Oct. 9, 1941 in Portland to William and Beverly (Cushman) Gerrish and has resided in this same area all of her life.

Judy grew up in Gorham, graduating from Gorham High School in 1960. She met the love of her life Bert and they married Feb. 16, 1963. They had three children together whom they raised in Westbrook. She dedicated her life to her husband and children. She worked various jobs but her favorite was her time in the cafeteria at the Westbrook School department. Here is where she followed two of her children, Michael and Nancy through their school years. She retired to provide day care for her first grandson who was born in 1989. Judy and Bert thoroughly enjoyed watching, teaching and spending time with all seven of their grandchildren.

After being married for almost 50 years, Bert passed away in 2012, which left a huge void in Judy’s life. She continued to live on Giles Street staying close to the friends and neighbors who were like family. In 2022, she made the hard decision to sell her home of 50 years and moved to Millbrook Estates where she spent the last two years of her life. During these past two years, she found much enjoyment playing games with the friends she had made.

Judy was a strong supporter of Westbrook Athletics where both her children and grandchildren played every sport. She did temporarily change her alliance when four of her grandchildren played sports in Windham attending as many football, baseball, basketball and soccer games that she could. She continued to follow her son Michael’s basketball coaching career at various schools and her grandson, Ryan’s college baseball games by watching in person or in recent years by watching on her computer.

She was a very proud mother and grandmother throughout her life and would share her family stories with anyone who would have the time to listen. Favorite pastimes of Judy’s were solving 1000 piece puzzles, going to the casino, eating out at restaurants and making Afghans (which she shared with all of her family and friends). She had a huge heart and always a strong family focus.

Members of her family include her daughter Kristine Moody of Windham, her children Matthew Moody and Kevin Moody; her son Michael B. Francoeur and his wife Catherine of Windham, their children Shawn Francoeur and Joseph Francoeur; her daughter Nancy Sargent and her husband Stephan of Windham, their children Jordan (Jacob) Mello and Ryan Sargent; great grandson Silas Moody; three sisters Joyce French, Patti-Jean Gerrish and Janet Harnage, brother William Gerrish, brother-in-law Dan Parrish; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was predeceased by parents, her husband Bertrand, her sister Jacqueline Parrish and her grandson, Scott Moody.

Visiting hours will be Sunday April 28 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Dolby, Blais and Segee Funeral Home, 35 Church St., Westbrook. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday April 29 at 10 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua, St. Hyacinth Church, 268 Brown St., Westbrook. Burial will follow in St. Hyacinth Cemetery.

To express condolences or to participate in Judith’s online tribute, please visit http://www.dolbyblaissegee.com.

﻿In lieu of flowers,

those who wish are invited to make memorials in her name to the:

Animal Refuge League

217 Landing Rd.

Westbrook, ME 04092

﻿

