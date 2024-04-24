SCARBOROUGH – Dawn E. Quinn, 75, of Gorham Road died peacefully at home on Thursday, April 18, 2024, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on April 20, 1948, in Portland, the beloved daughter of the late Donald E. and Mary Pauline Libby (Kennie). She graduated from Gorham High School in the class of 1967.

On June 22, 1968, Dawn married Dennis Quinn at St. Dominic’s Catholic Church in Portland. They initially resided in the Portland area before settling in Scarborough in 1978, where they lovingly raised their family.

Dawn devoted herself to her role as a full-time mother, nurturing her four children and assisting Dennis in their family business, Quinn’s Installation Contractors, for many years. In the mid-1980s, she pursued her real estate license and subsequently worked at Canal Bank, which later became Key Bank, and Fleet for a brief period.

Dawn was a woman of many talents and passions. She excelled in quilting, machine knitting, sewing, and various crafting endeavors. She served as president and a dedicated member of the Casco Bay Quilters for numerous years. Dawn had a love for cooking and cherished spending time with her grandchildren, who often gathered at her home, especially during summer pool parties and vacations at the woodlot in Newfield and lakehouse in Waterboro.

An avid traveler, Dawn explored destinations across Europe, Canada, and the United States. However, her greatest joy stemmed from the moments spent surrounded by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Dawn was deeply committed to charitable causes, including the Root Cellar in Portland, developing boxes for the Samaritan’s Purse Christmas Shoe Boxes, and volunteering at the Scarborough Free Baptist Church Food Pantry. She was actively involved in her church community, working as the mission’s coordinator and manager, and always extended a helping hand to those in need.

Dawn was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Jocelyn A. Quinn. She is survived by her devoted husband, Dennis Quinn of Scarborough; her two sons, William Quinn and his partner Michele Cote of Scarborough, Dennis Quinn Jr. of Scarborough, her two daughters, Kimberly and Brian Medeiros of Scarborough, Karen and Randy Rafuse of Scarborough; her ten grandchildren, Cyndi and her husband Jozie, Garrett and fiancé Sam, Josh, Kate, Addison, Aiden, Owen, Brooke, Bayley, and Hunter; her two great-grandchildren, Blake and Willa, and her great-grandchild soon to arrive, Jasper. She is also survived by her brother, Tim and Irene Libby of Falmouth, and her sister, Lorna and Michael Fahey of Nobleboro; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Dawn’s boundless love, generosity, and spirit of service will forever be remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Visiting hours celebrating Dawn’s life will be held on Monday, April 29, 2024 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. A funeral service will follow at the chapel at 11 a.m. with burial at Black Point Cemetery in Scarborough. A reception to follow from 12 – 4 p.m. at The Elks Lodge, 1945 Congress St, Portland ME.

To view Dawn’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

Those who wish may make contributions in Dawn’s memory to:

The Dempsey Center

PO Box 277

Auburn, ME 04212

﻿