WINDHAM – Charlotte Anna Lund (Pollard), 85, passed away on Thursday April 18, 2024 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough.

She was born on Aug. 6, 1938 in Middletown, Conn. She retired from KFC in Windham where she worked for over 25 years. She enjoyed being outside gardening, feeding and watching her birds, going to the casino, watching golf and football.

Family was her world, she loved being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren whether it was babysitting, taking them shopping, going to sport events or 4-H, she was always there.

Charlotte was predeceased by her parents Anna and Joseph Ollari; brothers Phil, Louie, Joseph (Butch) and Jerry Ollari.

She is survived by son, Johnny Pollard and wife Wanda Pollard of Windham, Jeffrey Pollard and wife Carolyn Pollard of Raymond, daughter, Jo-Ann Merrifield and husband Lyle Merrifield of Gorham, son, Jamie Pollard of Windham, Edward Lund Jr. of Windham, Joseph Lund and wife Grace Lund of Windham; grandchildren, Heather Legere, Alexis Merrifield, Molly Bellefleur, Christina Pollard, Jeffrey Pollard Jr., Dylan Sterling, Joshua Pollard, Oliver Lund, Noah Lund; great-grandchildren, Brady Legere, Brooke Legere.

A celebration of life for family and friends will be held on Saturday May 11 at 2 p.m., 15 Hawkes Farm Rd., Windham.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Maine Audubon Society, checks can be mailed to

Maine Audubon,

20 Gilsland Farm Rd.,

Falmouth, ME 04105

or visit https://maineaudubon.org/support/donate/