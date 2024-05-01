WALDOBORO – John E. “Joe” Reed Jr., 80, of Gray, passed away on April 26, 2024, at the Springbrook Center in Westbrook. John was born on April 10, 1944, in Waldoboro, to parents John E. Sr and Bernice A. (Walters) Reed.

John grew up in Waldoboro and attended local schools, graduating from Medomak Valley High School. After high school, John served in the United States Navy for four years. He served on the USS Mills as a radio mechanic.

John then went on to receive an associate degree in business through Husson University, as well as his real estate license. He worked for New England Telephone and stayed with the company through many transitions, until his retirement in 2006 with what is now Verizon.

On May 16, 1969, John married the love of his life, Sharon S. Steele, in Union, Maine, and they were together for 54 years. They moved to North Yarmouth where they raised their three boys.They moved to Byfield, Mass., for several years, before retiring in Gray.

John was very involved with his children, whether it be coaching their baseball teams, being a spectator at their games or being a Boy Scout leader, he was there for them. He was a smart, funny, and caring man. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening. He loved anything to do with the outdoors. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 86 in Gray.

John was predeceased by his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon S. Reed; children, John (Jody) E Reed III and wife Stephanie, Alan Reed and wife Robin, and Christopher Reed and wife Amanda; grandchildren Haley, Riley, Emily, and Dylan Reed; siblings, Donna Richardson and husband Butch, Elaine Johnston and husband Ralph, Arnold Reed and wife Karen, Cindy Stover and husband Leslie, and Jamie Reed and wife Judith; along with many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service for John will be held on Monday, May 6, 2024, at 1 p.m., at the Levensaler Cemetery, Route 126, Washington.

Halls of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. To offer online condolences, visit John’s Book of Memories at http://www.hallfuneralhomes.com.

Copy the Story Link