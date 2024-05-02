SOUTHPORT – Andrew G. Murray, 49, died on April 22, 2024, at his home in Southport. Andrew was born March 9, 1975, in Waterbury, Conn., to Glenn Murray and Jo Ann Noble Murray.

Andrew grew up in Middlebury, Conn., as a young man he moved to Popham Beach Maine to work with his brother Craig. For the last 20 years, Andrew has worked as a home builder for longtime family friends Chris and Cathi Bertin owners of Clear Stream Construction.

Drew enjoyed fishing, camping, disc golf, and spending time with friends. He was a lover of all animals, especially dogs.

Andrew is survived by his mother Jan; his brother Bruce; and his sister-in-law Suzanne (Suzy) Murray. He was predeceased by his father Glenn and brother Craig.

There will be no funeral services.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 11, from 4-7 p.m., at Boothbay American Legion 25 Industrial Park Drive, Boothbay.

Thoughts and condolences please visit Hall Funeral Homes.

Memorial contributions may be made in Drew’s name to:

Action for Animals Maine, P.O. Box 238 Boothbay Harbor Maine, 04538, or online at Action for

Animals Maine

