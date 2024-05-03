DAYTON – “Mae” Mary A. Brown, 92, passed away peacefully at her home on April 28, 2024.

She was born in Dayton on Dec. 30, 1931, a daughter of the late Francis and Mary (MacDonald) Bennett and graduated from Thornton Academy, class of 1950.

Over her working years, Mae worked for Pepperell Manufacturing, Biddeford Textile, Trull Nursing Home, and Southern Maine Medical Center.

Mae enjoyed being with her friends at local knitting and rug-braiding groups, crocheting, using her computer, learning new technologies, driving her tractor, spending time with her nieces and nephews, and going out to eat with friends and family.

She is a longtime devout member of St. Philip Church.

Mae was predeceased by her husband- Albert Brown Sr.; and siblings- Georgina, Francis, Paula, Ervin, Arvid, and Raymond.

She is survived by six stepchildren; siblings- Joseph and Thomas Bennett; many cousins, nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and dear friends.

A funeral mass will be celebrated on Tuesday May 14, at 1 p.m., at St. Philip Church, 404 Goodwins Mills Road (Rt. 35), Lyman. Prior to the mass from 12 noon – 1 p.m., visitation will be held in the narthex of the church. Following the mass, burial will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Biddeford.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

