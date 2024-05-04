PORTLAND – Robert C. Briggs III, 73, passed away on April 27, 2024, with his family at his side. Born and raised in South Portland, Bob was a graduate of South Portland High School and Husson College, earning a Bachelor’s in Business Administration. He then began a successful 50-year career with McDonald’s Restaurants, first as a corporate manager and later returning to Maine to work for an owner/operator so he could raise his family in the home state he loved. Bob most enjoyed mentoring crew members and new managers as they learned about business as well as life.

Bob and his beloved wife, Debbi Lashua Briggs, would have celebrated 36 years of marriage in August. He was a devoted husband and father to their children, Scott and Allison. Nothing brought him more joy than sharing in their academic, athletic, and personal achievements. Road trips throughout the East Coast and Canada supporting Scott’s love of hockey – from youth hockey through four years of playing at Syracuse University, strengthened the family bond. Bob’s only regret was that he would not see Ali complete her doctorate in education in the next two years and become a force for positive change in that field. While Bob enjoyed holiday traditions (especially displaying his elaborate Christmas village), all genres of music, and following the Patriots and Bruins, he cherished time spent with his precious grandson, Connor Briggs.

Bob is survived by: his wife Debbi; son Scott Briggs (Mattie) and grandson Connor Robert; daughter Allison Hitchens (Dave), twin sister Suzanne Valade (Tim); twin sisters Dale Boyle, and Gail Byrne (Larry), special sister-in-law, Denise Brooks, as well as many nieces, nephews and their children. He was predeceased by his parents, Kenneth and Shirley Briggs, the beloved family dog, Tuukka, and his brothers-in-law, Rev. Kenneth Boyle, Gary Lashua, Fred Phipps, and John Allen.

A memorial service will be held at noon on Saturday, May 25, at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Avenue in Portland. Visitation with Bob’s family will precede the service from 10 a.m. to noon. A private interment will be held at a later date.

A very special thank you to the staff of Hospice of Southern Maine, especially Bob’s incredible nurse, Caitlin, who supported us through the goodbye process with sincere care and compassion.

To share memories please visit http://www.athutchins.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Bob’s memory to Hospice of Southern Maine.

