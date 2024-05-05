SACO – David Alan Zaitlin died peacefully at home on May 1, 2024 in the loving care of his wife, Diane “DeeDee” Laverriere Zaitlin, following a courageous battle with cancer. David was born in Biddeford, April 25, 1952, to Evelyn and Harry Zaitlin. He was a lifelong resident of Saco and graduate of Thornton Academy.

From his teenage years he followed in the legacy of his grandfather and father and had a long and dedicated career in scrap metal recycling, alongside his younger brother, Michael Zaitlin. He was a multi-talented heavy equipment operator.

David was a quiet, but constant and kind presence in the lives of his adoring friends and large, extended family. He had a dry and sometimes mischievous sense of humor, known for carefully selecting funny cards and toys for every occasion for his relatives and friends. David was “Uncle David” to so many and played an important role in the lives of his many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews and their spouses. David always loved a good party, and just four days before his death he got to enjoy his last birthday party with over 60 of his closest friends and family paying him a visit.

His love of his family was closely followed by his zest for fishing, the New England Patriots and other New England sports teams. His family would be hard-pressed to find a picture of him without a Patriots baseball cap on; which was his trademark look, no matter the occasion. He was a world-class fisherman, enjoying countless trips on the Saco River, Saco Bay, and Biddeford Pool as well as many journeys to fishing destinations such as Rangeley, Sebago and Florida. Last September he enjoyed a “bucket list” salmon fishing trip to White Salmon, Wash., with his brother Michael and nephew, Adam Hersh.

David and Dee Dee were married over 42 years. Theirs was an exceptionally devoted and loving relationship that has served as an inspiration to all who knew them.

David is also survived by his brother, Michael and wife Diane B. Zaitlin; as well as numerous nephews, nieces and cousins from the Zaitlin and Laverriere families.

He was predeceased by his parents; and sister, Sandra Sime.

There will be a celebration of David’s life at Hope Memorial Chapel in Biddeford on May 11 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers,

donations can be made to:

Hospice of Southern Maine

in his memory

