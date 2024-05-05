PORTLAND – Norven Wayne Carter, 84, longtime resident of Windham, passed away Sunday April 28, 2024, at the Heron House in Cumberland Foreside with his family by his side.

Wayne was born in Roanoke Rapids, N.C., Aug. 30, 1939, the son of John and Verlie (Walker) Carter. He joined the U.S. Army in 1958, leaving in 1968. He also worked for GTE Sylvania in Standish and for the U.S. Postal Service in South Windham until his retirement.

Wayne was a big fan of a lot of sports, but loved NASCAR. He also loved boating, fishing, traveling and spending time with family and friends. He was also very involved with the VFW Post # 10643 Windham.

Members of his family include his wife of 51 years, Jackie (Robinson) Carter of Portland; his children, Michelle Oakes of Portland, Ann Dyer and her husband Danny of Scarborough, Alan Carter and his girlfriend Mary of Westbrook and David Carter of Colorado; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Judy Treadway of Stuart, Va., and Linda Bowen and her husband Thomas of Virgilina, Va.; and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his son, Duaine Carter; brother, Vernon Walker; and his son-in-law, John Oakes.

Services for Wayne will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

To express condolences or to participate in Wayne’s online tribute, please visit http://www.dolbyblaissegee.com.

If desired, memorials in his name may be made the

VFW Post #10643,

P.O. Box 1776,

Windham, ME 04062-1776

