PHIPPSBURG – Hope Ann Wallace Horning, 43, of West Point, Maine, passed away on April 23, 2024 at her family home. Hope was born on June 27, 1980 in Bath, to Michael R Wallace and Susan Gilliam Wallace.

From the age of two Hope lived in Washington state, Alabama and Germany returning to West Point at the age of nine. Hope attended Morse High School. She gave birth to her cherished son, Tyler Horning in 2000 and married his father, Luke Horning in 2005.

Hope was passionate about animals, especially her companion dog, Diesel, who was always in the passenger seat eager for their next adventure. Hope loved nature, houseplants, outdoor gardening, especially dahlias and her dahlia garden. She loved giving her flowers to others as something special to brighten their day. She loved her morning coffee listening to and watching the lobstermen coming and going. She loved her sea glass hunting at Cat Cove, as well as many other special places and had a treasured collection of it.

Hope was friendly, kind, fun loving and adventurous. She was always ready to pitch in, lending a hand or ear to anyone in need of her help. Hope had a great fondness for the many wonderful people she worked for over the years with her Aunt Loretta, housekeeping and with Bethany Coot Mitchell, nursing.

She loved her Aunt Loretta’s cooking and also Timmy’s, often there, asking “what’s for dinner”. Hope loved her family and friends, her greatest Love was for her son, Tyler and her granddaughter, Charlette. Hope’s beautiful presence will always be sadly and greatly missed, the memories of her will be in our hearts and minds forever.

Hope is survived by her son, Tyler Horning and his partner, Katrina Cook and her pride and joy granddaughter, Charlette of Pittston; her mother, Susan Gilliam Anderson and stepfather, Lester Anderson of Newcastle, her father, Micheal Wallace of Phippsburg, her stepfather Richard Quimby of Small Point; her sister (and rock) Angela Wallace Nickerson and husband Timothy Nickerson of Phippsburg, her brother Lester Anderson Jr. of Virginia, her sister Katie Willard of Virginia; her grandfather, Earl Wallace and his partner Lorraine Hiles; her niece Lexie Nickerson and nephew Nathan Nickerson of Phippsburg; her aunt, Loretta Gilliam Little and her husband Stan Little of Bath, her aunt, Amber Gilliam Albert and her husband Larry Albert of Woolwich, her uncle, Rick Wallace and wife Diane; and her cousin Emma Wallace of Phippsburg.

Hope had several close, special friends that meant so, very much to her. She loved them and was very grateful and appreciative for each and every one of them.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2024 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at the Sportsman’s Club in Phippsburg.

To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous