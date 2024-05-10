AUGUSTA — Maine lawmakers moved Friday afternoon to send nearly 80 additional spending bills to Gov. Janet Mills, who has warned that the initiatives would push state spending past the “breaking point.”

The Senate voted in rapid-fire succession in support of nearly all of the spending bills, except one that would delay for two years a statewide referendum on changing the state flag and establish a commission to come up with a new design to present to voters. The upper chamber also has another eight bills that are scheduled for votes once proposed amendments are ready.

The Senate also cast a final vote on an ill-fated attempt to hold a statewide referendum asking voters to amend the state constitution to add a right to reproductive autonomy, including abortion. That proposal had already failed to get the two-thirds support needed in the House to send it to a referendum and it failed in the Senate Friday.

Senators gave final votes of approval to 29 of 30 spending bills that did not need amendments. Those bills, which now go to Mills, include creating a civil rights unit in the Attorney General’s office, enhancing the storage and tracking of rape kits and requiring private insurance carriers to cover nonprescription birth control and medical devices, such as breast pumps.

Lawmakers also cast final votes on six other bills, including five related to labor, that were revived after eliminating additional positions or other built-in costs, requiring the proposals to be implemented with existing resources. They included ensuring flexible work schedules for employees and protecting workers from employer surveillance.

The funding bills were backed by Democrats but Republicans put up little opposition, only requesting a handful of roll call votes. Lawmakers had to suspend the rules to amend 5o of the new spending bills, a step that requires two-thirds support. Republicans went along with the amendments even though they could have blocked those bills from advancing.

Senate Minority Leader Trey Stewart, R-Presque Isle, told the Press Herald that Democrats were planning to overcome any opposition with “a parliamentary trick,” by voting against any bill for which Republicans blocked amendments, sending it back to the House for possible amendments or creating a procedural standoff – both of which he said would only prolong the session without affecting the final outcome.

“It wasn’t really worth it,” Stewart said. “This is all very much like the nuclear way of doing business. That’s what they’re left with. We will remember, though. Don’t worry. Precedent-changing is a problem for everyone.”

The amended spending bills face additional votes in the House and the Senate before being sent to Mills. Democrats hold majorities in both chambers, all but ensuring they will be sent to Mills for consideration.

If lawmakers finally adjourn for the session after veto day, as expected, Mills could pocket veto any bill she doesn’t want to sign and lawmakers would not get an opportunity to override such vetoes unless they call a special session.

Last week, Mills urged lawmakers to show “fiscal restraint” and to take up only her half dozen vetoes when they returned to Augusta Friday. But the Legislature’s budget-writing committee met this week and advanced 80 more spending bills for floor votes.

The supplemental budget, which raised two-year state spending to nearly $10.5 billion, left nearly $11.4 million unallocated.

The total cost of the new bills is not clear, with estimates ranging from $10 million to $12.3 next year. The administration estimates costs of the bills would increase to more than $37 million in the 2026-2027 fiscal year.

Mills blasted the advancement of the spending bills on Wednesday, saying lawmakers were pushing the state budget to the “breaking point” by “employing budget gimmicks like stripping fiscal notes, delaying effective dates and raiding other special revenue accounts.”

The state budget has been an ongoing point of contention between Mills and her fellow Democrats, who originally proposed using funding earmarked for highway projects to fund other priorities, before reversing course amid strong, bipartisan pushback.

Mills also panned an unsuccessful last-minute attempt by the Senate to add tens of millions of dollars in unrelated spending to a storm relief bill the governor wanted passed quickly. An amendment offered by Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash, would have added nearly $64 million in general funding spending to next year’s budget – a sum that would increase to more than $90 million in the following years.

The House is expected to take up the spending bills Friday afternoon.

This story will be updated.

