BATH – James Clifford Sharp Sr. of Bath passed away peacefully at Dionne Commons on April 30, 2024 with his family by his side. Jim was 87 years old at the time of his passing and was predeceased by his loving wife Pat Sharp, his siblings Richard Sharp, Robert Sharp, and Mary Brewer.

﻿Jim was born on April 16,1937 in Mars Hill, Maine. After graduating high school, he married Betty Lou Allen and had five children that they raised together in the Bath/Brunswick area. He later married Priscilla “Pat” Peabody who had three children from a previous marriage. Jim and Pat lived on Sabino Road in West Bath for many years where they boated, lobstered and enjoyed the ocean. Jim and Pat enjoyed several winters in Florida before moving to Bath, Maine where they completed their love story.

﻿Jim left his first job as a shipfitter at BIW to pursue his passion for woodworking and started Sharp Builders Carpentry, where he worked with his son until retirement. He enjoyed going to the Bath Elks Club, of which he was a lifetime member, to hang out with friends and socialize. He loved wood carving and spent many hours with his brother, son-in-law and friends carving together. Jim played golf as much as he could but would always prefer spending time with his family; this was very important to him.

Jim is lovingly remembered by his children and their spouses, Karen and Bernard Pelletier of Brunswick, Kathy and Ken Plourde of Bowdoinham, Kim and Ken Johnson of West Bath, James Sharp Jr. of Bath, Kelly Malkoch and Phil Morgan of Brunswick. Jim will be missed by his 12 grandchildren; and 32 great grandchildren.

﻿Jim’s family will hold a private ceremony in his honor.

﻿A special Thank you to Dionne Commons and Beacon Hospice for making Jim comfortable in his last moments of life.

In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to the:

Bath Lodge of Elks #934

9 Lambard St.

Bath, ME 04530

