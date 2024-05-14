SCARBOROUGH – Thomas Goulding of Scarborough passed away peacefully on Dec. 9, 2023.

Thomas enlisted in the Air Force and served at Fairchild Air Force Base in Spokane, Wash. during the Korean War.

Thomas was married to Donna for 65 years, who preceded him in death.

Thomas leaves this world survived by his loving children and their spouses Kathleen and her husband Mel, Michael and his wife Mary Ann, Thomas and his wife Julie, James and his wife Lori. He has eight grandchildren, Matthew, Amy, Melany, Jessica, Bethany, Andrew, Stefan and Jameson; and eight great-grandchildren, Cameron, Jake, Tenley, Harper, Briella, Adam, Melody and Charlie; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Bettie.﻿

His professional career spanned many facets of the automotive industry. Upon his retirement, he became active in the community and served on several boards in Saco including the Saco Trails, Saco Shore Committee, Saco Conservation Committee, Wood Island Light and the Salvation Army Board.

He loved volunteering as a host for the Amtrak train station in Saco.

﻿He was actively involved in the First Parish Church of Saco, the Blue Point and Black Point churches of Scarborough. He was also a 50-plus year member of the Saco Masonic Lodge No 9.

﻿A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 18 at 11 a.m. at First Parish Congregational Church, 12 Beach St., Saco with Reverend Scott Cousineau presiding.

