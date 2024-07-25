Suddenly, it’s the last weekend of July, but the forecast is looking like a great one to pack in a ton of summer fun. Here’s some help:

A small oyster farm on the Damariscotta River in Edgecomb. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer

Let’s start out on the water. Damariscotta River Cruises offers rides that include visits to oyster farms, wine tastings and seal watching, and there are still tickets left for the 5 p.m. Happy Hour Sunset Cruises on Friday and Sunday. Or check out our story for boating more options out of Portland, Naples, Bath and Boothbay Harbor.

Solo Pane e Pasticceria in Bath. Maria Skillings / Times Record.

Should your boating adventure bring you to Bath, there’s a whole bunch else you can see, drink and eat, including goodies from the bakery Solo Pane e Pasticceria.

Singer-songwriter Kathleen Edwards. Photo by Mike Dunn

There are still a few tickets left to see Canadian singer-songwriter Kathleen Edwards at the Waldo Theatre on Friday. The show will be her first performance in Maine since 2012. Edwards’ most recent album is “Total Freedom,” released in 2020.

The Woofstock Food & Beer Festival is on Saturday in Kennebunk. Reshetnikov_art/Shutterstock.com

Let Saturday go to the dogs with a trip to the Woofstock Food & Beer Festival in Kennebunk. Your dog is invited! Our weekly events roundup also previews “The Producers” in Harrison and singer Elle King in Sidney.

Two girls carry boogie boards through a breaking wave as a woman kayaks along Goose Rocks Beach in Kennebunkport. Gregory Rec/Staff Photographer

It looks like it’s going to be an excellent weekend to hit the beach. For helping deciding where to go, take a look at our comprehensive beach guide or take our beach poll and check out the results. Don’t forget the sunscreen!

Terlingua BBQ Board. Photo by Leslie Bridgers

Now it’s time to eat! If you like barbecue but have a hard time making choices, you’ll love the BBQ Board from Terlingua in Portland, featuring four meats, along with pickles, cornbread, honey butter, house barbecue sauce and a daily side. Terlingua is open daily.

Visitors get ready for a tractor-drawn wagon ride at Sabbathday Lake Shaker Village, one of the oldest farms in Maine still operated under the same management, since 1783. It will be part of Open Farm Day on Sunday. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer

Hit the road on Sunday because it’s Open Farm Day in Maine. About 100 farms will be open for tours, and you can load up on dairy products, meats, fiber and more. Nearby options include  Caswell Farms in Gray and the farm at Sabbathday Lake Shaker Village in New Gloucester.

Author, conservationist and filmmaker Jim Merkel and his son Walden. Courtesy of Jim Merkel

Close out the weekend by seeing “Saving Walden’s World” at Space on Sunday. In the film, author, conservationist and filmmaker Jim Merkel examines sustainable living in Cuba, Slovenia and India. “Saving Walden’s World” is part of the Maine Outdoor Film Festival.

