I’ve had several opportunities to interact with Maine agency employees over the years and, without exception, have received timely and helpful advice.

Here’s a recent example: I recently emailed the Department of Marine Resources with a couple of health-related questions about oyster harvesting. I was astounded when I received a phone call from the director of the DMR Bureau of Public Health and Aquaculture, Kohl Kanwit, on the very same day with answers to my questions. Not only did I not expect to hear so quickly, but Kohl’s call came at 5:30 p.m. on Friday evening, when most working people are well on the way to enjoying the weekend.

Kohl and the other state employees with whom I’ve communicated over time deserve high praise for their commitment to providing first-rate service to the public. That reality is in stark contrast to the messaging of the Republican Party, which tells us daily that the bureaucracy is out to get us and should be dismantled.

Richard MacKenzie

South Bristol

