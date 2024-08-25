SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Catherine E. Boulos 74, a Maine native, peacefully went home to be with her Lord on July 4, 2024 at ABODE Hospice in San Antonio, Texas.

Cathy saw herself as God’s humble servant and devoted her life in service to others and sought to support and uplift those around her. Cathy was born in Portland, the fourth child of Edward S. Boulos, Jr. and Margaret Harvey Boulos and was raised in South Portland.

She graduated from South Portland High School. She studied at the Nazarene Bible College and graduated from The Nazarene Theological Seminary, Kansas City, Mo. with a Masters of Divinity – Theology. Being a Chaplain was Cathy’s calling. Most recently, she was a Pastor and Chaplain at the New Vision Church of the Nazarene. She also worked as a Chaplain for a hospice care facility in the Metro San Antonio, Texas health care system.

She is survived by her siblings Joseph F. Boulos, Naples, Fla., M. Margaret Boulos, South Portland, Dorothy A. Boulos Ricker, Waunakee, Wis., Gregory W. Boulos, Cape Elizabeth; and Sammy, her hearing-impaired cat.

Her brother, Edward S. Boulos III recently passed on July 22, 2024.

The family would like to extend its thanks to Liza Castillo for the love, kindness and compassion she gave to Cathy during her final months.

A service was held for Cathy in San Antonio, Texas. A Celebration of Life for both Cathy and Ed will be held Sunday, Sept. 8 at the Portland Country Club from 12 to 3 p.m. Remarks are planned for 1:30 p.m. Interment will be in the Calvary Cemetery in South Portland at a later date.

The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation (www.kidney.org) honoring Cathy’s spirit of giving.

