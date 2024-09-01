In April, the Portland Press Herald held a drawing for 10 lucky readers to receive a $100 gift card to any restaurant on our 2024 list of the Best 75 places to eat and drink in Greater Portland. In exchange, we asked winners to take a photo and answer a handful of questions about their experience.
Here’s what Rose Callan of Portland had to say about her visit to David’s 388 in South Portland:
I chose David’s 388 because I have dined at the David’s in Portland multiple times and really enjoyed it so I wanted to try this location. Every part of the meal was incredibly good, but I do think the crème brûlée I finished the night with was the best I’ve ever had – especially since they were able to make me a cappuccino, which was the perfect pairing.
The atmosphere is warm and cozy, great for a date night or dinner with loved ones. Notably not overly loud like many other restaurants, it was lovely to be able to have a conversation comfortably.
The staff were very friendly and attentive. As someone with dietary restrictions, I find eating out can be risky, but our waitress was knowledgeable, kind and careful, all of which made for a great experience.
My top tip is to make a reservation at least a couple days in advance, especially in the summer. Finding parking is a tiny bit easier than in the Old Port, but I suggest leaving yourself extra time to find a spot and walk to the restaurant.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments, and we encourage a thoughtful, open and lively exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. You can also read our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Readers may now see a Top Comments tab, which is an experimental software feature to detect and highlight comments that demonstrate compassion, reasoning, personal stories and curiosity, and encourage and promote civil discourse.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.