In April, the Portland Press Herald held a drawing for 10 lucky readers to receive a $100 gift card to any restaurant on our 2024 list of the Best 75 places to eat and drink in Greater Portland. In exchange, we asked winners to take a photo and answer a handful of questions about their experience.

Here’s what Rose Callan of Portland had to say about her visit to David’s 388 in South Portland:

I chose David’s 388 because I have dined at the David’s in Portland multiple times and really enjoyed it so I wanted to try this location. Every part of the meal was incredibly good, but I do think the crème brûlée I finished the night with was the best I’ve ever had – especially since they were able to make me a cappuccino, which was the perfect pairing.

The atmosphere is warm and cozy, great for a date night or dinner with loved ones. Notably not overly loud like many other restaurants, it was lovely to be able to have a conversation comfortably.

The staff were very friendly and attentive. As someone with dietary restrictions, I find eating out can be risky, but our waitress was knowledgeable, kind and careful, all of which made for a great experience.

My top tip is to make a reservation at least a couple days in advance, especially in the summer. Finding parking is a tiny bit easier than in the Old Port, but I suggest leaving yourself extra time to find a spot and walk to the restaurant.

