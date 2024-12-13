We’re heading into a chilly but sunny weekend and there’s a whole lot going on.

A decorated gingerbread village and train on display at the Gingerbread Spectacular on Dec. 15, 2023, at Boothbay Harbor’s Opera House. Photo by Peter Southwick

At the Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, it’s time for the annual Gingerbread Spectacular. Over the course of three days, you can feast your eyes on a dazzling display of gingerbread houses. There will also be a bake sale going on to satisfy your sweet tooth and you might even get to own (and devour) one of the houses as they’ll be auctioned off. Our events roundup also previews “A Christmas Carol” at the Saco River Theatre in Buxton and the Holiday Lantern Tours at the Portland Observatory.

The UMaine Women’s hockey team takes the ice against Merrimack College on Saturday. Charles Mann/Shutterstock.com

If you love hockey, skate on over to Cross Insurance Arena on Saturday at 6 p.m. when the University of Maine’s Women’s hockey team, the Maine Black Bears, faces the Merrimack College Warriors out of North Andover, Mass.  Tickets are $10 and $15.

Santa stands on the bow of the Patricia Ann as it passes the Maine State Pier during the Portland Harbor Christmas Boat Parade of Lights on Dec.16, 2023. Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Portland Press Herald

Our holiday events guide grows shorter each week in the ramp-up to Christmas, but there’s still plenty to do including Christmas Prelude in the Kennebunks, Gardens Aglow at Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens and the Magic of Christmas at Merrill Auditorium. This Saturday at 4:30 p.m.,  look to Casco Bay for the Portland Harbor Christmas Parade of Lights.

Fogcutters vocalists Megan Jo Wilson and Chas Lester photo by Wohler & Co. Photo by Wohler & Co.

Another fabulous option Saturday night is the Fogcutters Superfantastic Christmas Extravaganza at the State Theatre. An 18-piece big band with several guest vocalists and a stage decked out in holiday merriment will make for a memorable evening. Get ticket info for that and the Spose PDank X-Mas show at Aura, also on Saturday night, in our mega ticket list.

Shop locally at the Designing Women Portland on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ocean Avenue School. Julia Metkalova/shutterstock.com

There are still a few chances left to do some local holiday shopping at craft and makers fairs. The Designing Women Portland show is on Saturday and we’ve got the details.

