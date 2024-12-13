We’re heading into a chilly but sunny weekend and there’s a whole lot going on.
At the Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, it’s time for the annual Gingerbread Spectacular. Over the course of three days, you can feast your eyes on a dazzling display of gingerbread houses. There will also be a bake sale going on to satisfy your sweet tooth and you might even get to own (and devour) one of the houses as they’ll be auctioned off. Our events roundup also previews “A Christmas Carol” at the Saco River Theatre in Buxton and the Holiday Lantern Tours at the Portland Observatory.
If you love hockey, skate on over to Cross Insurance Arena on Saturday at 6 p.m. when the University of Maine’s Women’s hockey team, the Maine Black Bears, faces the Merrimack College Warriors out of North Andover, Mass. Tickets are $10 and $15.
Our holiday events guide grows shorter each week in the ramp-up to Christmas, but there’s still plenty to do including Christmas Prelude in the Kennebunks, Gardens Aglow at Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens and the Magic of Christmas at Merrill Auditorium. This Saturday at 4:30 p.m., look to Casco Bay for the Portland Harbor Christmas Parade of Lights.
Another fabulous option Saturday night is the Fogcutters Superfantastic Christmas Extravaganza at the State Theatre. An 18-piece big band with several guest vocalists and a stage decked out in holiday merriment will make for a memorable evening. Get ticket info for that and the Spose PDank X-Mas show at Aura, also on Saturday night, in our mega ticket list.
There are still a few chances left to do some local holiday shopping at craft and makers fairs. The Designing Women Portland show is on Saturday and we’ve got the details.
