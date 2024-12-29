Do you need an uplifting and inspiring story this time of year? We heard incredible stories of local Maine heroes earlier this month at the Maine Children’s Alliance’s Champions for Children event.

How wonderful to celebrate the incredible energy and commitment of 16-year old Matteo Hardy, a Cony High Junior active in his school and local community, and even testifying in Augusta on a bill to help his fellow teenagers.

The Alliance celebrated six recipients of its Giraffe Awards, to individuals, an organization, and a business who “stick out their necks” in support of children, youth and families.

We got to applaud the wonderful community contributions provided by Allagash Brewing Company, and to honor Rep. Rebecca Millett for her passion and dedication on critical child and family legislation and for launching and leading the Legislature’s Children’s Caucus. Social worker Chris McLaughlin received the individual award for mentoring and helping teens, especially those in the LGBTQ community, find their own voices and to thrive. Maine Access Immigrant Network’s amazing staff showed up to receive the organization award for their outreach, compassion and many supports for new Maine families. And the Alliance awarded a lifetime achievement Award to Dr. Deb Hagler for her devotion to helping her young patients and her community, especially on mental health needs.

We were thrilled to join others to applaud these Giraffe Award winners. It is so great to celebrate the work of so many across Maine, who support our children, youth and families every day.

Peter Lindsay, Maine Children’s Alliance Board Member

North Yarmouth

Rep. Anne Graham

North Yarmouth/Gray

