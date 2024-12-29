Throughout our lives, it is important for each of us to know our value — as a woman, man or child, to ourselves, our families, to all others.
What struck me so boldly the morning after the November election was to realize that after eight decades of working and paying taxes, studying and gleaning so much to educate myself, traveling around the world, serving my family, my communities, my country, I was valued less than a dozen eggs and a gallon of milk to half of the people with whom I share this country.
Every individual vote, after all, has a value.
Loretta Turner
Biddeford
