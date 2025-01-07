A café and a sports bar-restaurant with a mini golf component are expected to launch later this year in the former home of World’s Gym in East Bayside.

Naomi Hall, a co-owner of South Portland’s former Omi’s Coffee Shop, aims to launch a café called Luna in the Marginal Way building by early April. The 800-square foot Luna will be located within Salud Fitness, which is moving to a larger space in the building.

Luna will serve coffee from a yet-to-be-decided New England roaster along with smoothies and snacks. In an adjacent studio space, the café will also offer kids’ play and drop-in supervised childcare services for people going to Salud or Luna.

“There isn’t really anything like that in Maine,” Hall said. “I’ve seen some great examples of it in other states and countries, and I’m excited to bring it to Portland.”

Hall plans for Luna to be open seven days, likely from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. to start. Her long-term plan is to also offer cocktails and tapas in the evening.

“It’s exciting to be taking over a space that’s been sitting vacant for so long,” Hall said. “I think it’s really needed in the community.”

Also opening in the Marginal Way building is Minibar, a sports bar and restaurant with an 18-hole indoor mini golf course.

Minibar’s total footprint will stretch to about 15,000 square feet, according to owner Kevin Moschella. The golf course will take up about 9,000 square feet, with the rest used for the bar and restaurant, which Moschella said will likely seat between 100 and 150 customers.

Moschella, a Massachusetts native who lives with his family in Old Orchard Beach, has a background in communications and financial planning and analysis. “I’ve never done anything like this before,” he said. “It’s definitely been a great learning experience. We really want to be a place where everyone can go, but it’s not your normal mini golf course.”

Each hole on the course will feature a different sports theme, from baseball, football, basketball and hockey to skiing, whitewater rafting and bowling. Televisions tuned to sporting events will hang above the course and throughout the bar and restaurant. The bar program includes boozy and n/a milkshakes, cocktails, mocktails and up to 30 taps for beer, seltzers and ciders. Servers will bring drinks to customers on the course as well.

Moschella is working with consultants Maggie Knowles and Chef Josh Berry of The B Frame to craft Minibar’s menu. “We’re trying to curate a menu that will be really good quality food with some standout items, but we don’t want it to be ‘gourmet.’ It’ll be a fun-type menu that people of all ages can enjoy,” Moschella said, noting that offerings might include items like mac-and-cheese balls, arancini, lobster roll sliders, North Shore-style roast beef sliders, Caprese skewers and chicken Caesar wraps.

Moschella aims to open Minibar by June, and hopes the venue will draw a variety of customers, including families with kids, adults coming after work or on date nights and professionals having corporate events. He noted that Minibar also has about 100 parking spaces in the building’s lot, with public parking across the street.

“We want to provide another entertainment, food and drink option for Portland,” he said. “We’re hoping to become a big part of Portland and the Bayside area.”

